ZEON Market Cap Hits $31.58 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $27,447.30 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

