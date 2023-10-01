Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.