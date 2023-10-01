ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.25 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.40 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.