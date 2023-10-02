11,593 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQT. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. 79,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,221. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

