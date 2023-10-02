12,505 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.82. 1,081,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.