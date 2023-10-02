145 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,485.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,276.05 and a 1 year high of $1,617.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,554.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,460.63.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

