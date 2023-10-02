14,535 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 306,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,866. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

