207 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,271.10. 68,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,302.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,260.71. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

