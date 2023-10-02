21,943 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.64. 623,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

