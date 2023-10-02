24,500 Shares in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOBR Safe during the first quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SOBR Safe during the first quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SOBR Safe by 608.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SOBR Safe by 118.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SOBR Safe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOBR remained flat at $1.10 on Monday. 13,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,192. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

SOBR Safe Profile

SOBR Safe ( NASDAQ:SOBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 10,156.64% and a negative return on equity of 155.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SOBR Safe, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

