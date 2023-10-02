285 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,798.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 566,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 561,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

