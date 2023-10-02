3,010 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,617,000 after purchasing an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

FMC Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

