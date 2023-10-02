33,146 Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMB. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DMB remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,660. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

