44,798 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 305,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.4% in the second quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $49.98. 1,365,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,087. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

