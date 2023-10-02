469 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 469 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $569.61. 1,076,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $252.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.37 and its 200-day moving average is $525.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

