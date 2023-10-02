4,710 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $78.76. 499,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

