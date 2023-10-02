51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE COE opened at $8.80 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

