51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE COE opened at $8.80 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
