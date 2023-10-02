5,413 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

