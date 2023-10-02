566 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.11. 582,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,107. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

