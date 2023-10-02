86,071 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

RWT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.38. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

