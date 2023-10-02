969 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.71. 47,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.21.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

