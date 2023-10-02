Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 545,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.96. 141,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,928. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

