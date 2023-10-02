Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 1,741,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

