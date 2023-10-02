Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,213. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

