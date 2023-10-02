Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,548 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 842,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,997. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

