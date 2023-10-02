Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 747 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIOG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $104.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

