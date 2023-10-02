Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 466,583 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,039,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,008. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

