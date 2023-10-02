Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. 1,008,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

