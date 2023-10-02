ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 4.8 %
AEY stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
