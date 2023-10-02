ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 4.8 %

AEY stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

