ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 4.8 %

AEY stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

