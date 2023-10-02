Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $515.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.44. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

