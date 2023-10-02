Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

