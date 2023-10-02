Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.48.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

