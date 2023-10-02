Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

