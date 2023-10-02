Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Air T has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

