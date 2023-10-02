Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Air T has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.