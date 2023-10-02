Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,613,012 shares of company stock worth $229,129,648 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.63. 1,400,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.