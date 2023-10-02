Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $804.40 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $804.40 million and $23.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,832,275,998 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.