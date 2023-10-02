Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,246,746. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.