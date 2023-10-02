Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Allegion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
