Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.58

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 385893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

