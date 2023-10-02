ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Position Lessened by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.09% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,970,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,180,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 50,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.04. 5,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

