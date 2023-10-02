Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,067. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.