Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

