American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.12.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

