Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $327.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $251.60 and a one year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

