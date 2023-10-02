Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

