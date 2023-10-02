Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE AP opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
