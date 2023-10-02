Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,284. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

