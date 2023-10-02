Analysts’ New Coverage for October 2nd (ABEV, ACRX, ADYYF, ARMK, BBAI, BVXV, CART, CFMS, CLRO, CRDO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 2nd:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI). They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG). They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Monness Crespi & Hardt issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP). They issued a buy rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

