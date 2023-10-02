Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 2nd (ABT, ALLY, AMGN, APRN, ARGX, ASIX, AXP, BAX, BCM, BDGI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 2nd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $230.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $13.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $605.00 to $628.00.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price cut by CL King from $48.00 to $44.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $191.00 to $190.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $41.00.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $282.00 to $260.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $60.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners to C$1.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $20.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $114.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $420.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $141.00 to $143.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $27.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $103.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $105.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $105.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $115.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $56.00.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20).

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $43.00 to $45.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $133.00.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $92.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $49.00 to $51.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $57.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$23.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $315.00 to $300.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 230 ($2.81).

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $84.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $25.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $88.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $19.00.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $35.00.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $80.00.

PZ Cussons (OTCMKTS:PZCUY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 227 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.69).

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $11.00 to $12.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $9.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $166.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $305.00 to $200.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $8.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $254.00 to $243.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $5.50.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $164.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $159.00 to $164.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $265.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.60 to C$1.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $25.00.

