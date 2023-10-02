Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.57 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amplitude by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

