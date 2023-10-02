Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $112.67

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of QRVO opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -561.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

